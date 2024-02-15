Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Mousinho has detailed the process for Tino Anjorin’s return to Pompey action.

And the Blues boss feels the Chelsea starlet’s comeback will offer a ‘timely boost’ to his side’s Championship bid.

Mousinho is hopeful of seeing Anjorin back in training in the next couple of weeks, after the progress of the high-profile arrival hit the buffers when suffering a hamstring injury at Chesterfield in November.

First, though, the former Huddersfield has to complete the next stage of recovery at his parent club, before he can return to Pompey’s Hilsea training base.

Mousinho said: ‘Tino came to Fratton for the Northampton game, it was a nice boost to see him and to be involved in the win.

‘We just need to make sure he signs everything off at Chelsea over the next couple of weeks, that’s in terms of of him hitting everything he needs to hit in the gym and on the training pitch. Then we can have him back at that point.

‘So it will be more towards the end of the month and then building him up from that point.

‘It will entirely depend on his state of finish (how things progress), but he’s been rehabbing really well with no setbacks.

‘I think he will be (back before the end of the season). That was something we knew when he did the injury.

‘We weren’t happy with it, but then we thought Tino will be back and he’ll be available at some point this year.

‘It will be another timely boost towards the back end of the year, when it will be like signing a free agent.’

Pompey are acutely aware of the need to once again be careful with Anjorin’s reintroduction, as and when he’s back at his loan side.

That was something they did earlier in the season, yet couldn’t stop the 22-year-old suffering the latest in a long line of different injury issues in the FA Cup.

Mousinho added: ‘He will start training with Chelsea, and then it will be between them and us to decide when he comes back here.

