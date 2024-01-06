‘What he said to me wasn’t right’: Joe Rafferty reveals ref conversation after controversial calls in Cheltenham defeat
The former Liverpool and Preston man has revealed his conversation with controversial referee Simon Mather in the Whaddon Road defeat.
Joe Rafferty has lifted the lid on what referee Simon Mather said over his controversial Cheltenham calls.
But the Pompey defender was clear the buck has to stop with his team rather than blaming the official for the bleak 2-1 reverse at Whaddon Road.
Ref Mather took centre stage and enraged the 1,517 travelling Blues fans with some perplexing decisions.
Abu Kamara and Anthony Scully were both booked for simulation in penalty appeals in each half, with Tom Pett appearing to just win the ball against Kamara while Scully claimed he was shoved by the Cheltenham midfielder after the restart.
Pompey were incensed Kamara didn’t win a penalty in the first half, when being pushed in the back near the byline.
Rafferty spoke to Mather about the Kamara booking and was bemused by his explanation.
The Scouser wasn’t prepared to lay blame at the ref’s door, however. He feels Pompey have to be accountable for poor defending and not putting the game to bed when they had the chance.
Rafferty said: ‘It’s difficult to say much about the ref. What he said to me about Ab’s yellow wasn’t the right thing to say, in my opinion. He said there was contact but not enough for a penalty. Fine, alright but if he’s got it wrong or not why are you booking him?
‘I didn’t understand that, spoke to him about that and we get on with it.
‘There were a few decisions. I was quite far away from the Scully one but he thinks it was a push. There was another one with Abu as well, but you’re not always going to get the rub of the green.
‘We have to take the situation out of the ref’s hands, come here and win.
‘I don’t believe in putting it on the referee. Throughout the season you’re going to have decisions go against you - and a few went against us today.
‘We have to take the referee out of the equation come here and win - we have to put the game to bed. We didn’t do that today - and we took the hit for it.’