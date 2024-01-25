Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey’s hunt for a new defender is currently at an impasse.

But the Blues are hopeful the blocks in the road to bringing in a new addition at the back can be cleared, before the close of the transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boss John Mousinho is looking for reinforcements in the middle of the back line, with a week remaining until the 11pm deadline on February 1.

The head coach is clear, however, he would rather not bring in a new face in that department over a body to fill the squad up. And the situation, at this moment, is nobody who fits the bill for Pompey is available.

The Blues are fairly certain the dynamic will change in the days and hours up to the close of the window, but if a move doesn’t get over the line they are content with that options in the middle of the backline.

Ipswich’s George Edmundson was viewed as the priority on the central defensive shortlist of names, with the former Derby and Rangers man offering an insight into the level of player they feel will improve that area of the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Going into the window, The News understands the signs from both player and club were a deal would be achievable this month.

That landscape has changed with the 26-year-old’s renaissance at Portman Road, after not featuring since October. It now appears clear that, even when Kieran McKenna is boosted by the return of Cameron Burgess and Elkan Baggott from Asian Cup duty and any other new faces, Edmundson will be retained.

With Pompey wanting experience as well as quality in that area of the pitch, it appears unlikely they would step into the under-21 market for a central defender at a critical moment. That leaves the other options currently available in the Championship - which Mousinho and the recruitment team don’t feel are at the requisite level to improve their promotion push.

What they do anticipate, however, is a number of shifts in the landscape over the coming days, with the belief there is the backing in place from the club's owners to react to any opportunities which arrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If that doesn’t happen or the many moving parts of a transfer deal fail to align, Pompey feel they still will have the options to carry them forward.

Since Regan Poole’s season-ending injury, Sean Raggett has been among the Blues’ most impressive performers with Conor Shaughnessy arguably the top player across the course of the season. Ryley Towler came in from the cold and helped his side to a clean sheet in the 1-0 win at Fleetwood last weekend.