Boss reveals latest picture over Portsmouth departures in January transfer window

The Pompey boss has given the latest on potential departures ahead of the January transfer window

Pompey will resist the temptation to let players leave in the transfer window.

Blues boss John Mousinho revealed a loan or permanent move will be considered for out-of-favour defender Denver Hume.

But no other exits are on the agenda with the winter period for business now just nine days away.

Pompey are expecting incoming business over the coming weeks to aid the table-topping start over the second half of the campaign.

Hume remains out of favour, with his Bristol Street Motors Trophy outing against AFC Wimbledon quite possibly his last for the club. Pompey are actively looking to find the left-back a new home as he enters the final six months of his contract.

There are other players like Ryley Towler, Ben Stevenson and Zak Swanson who have found their playing time limited. But Mousinho sees all three as part of their squad with roles to play over the second half of the season.

Keeper Josh Oluwayemi has been out on loan with Chelmsford in the National League South before fracturing his thumb, while Harry Jewitt-White has been with Hawks. Liam Vincent has picked up playing time with Worthing.

Mousinho indicated he’s happy with his squad options and isn’t interested in weakening his cover.

He said: ‘We’re still looking at options for Denver, whether that’s on loan or permanently. We’ll try to make something work for both him and the club.

‘Apart from that though, there are no plans at the moment (for anyone to leave). We feel we have a solid squad and we’re pretty happy with where everyone is.