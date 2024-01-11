What’s now on line for Portsmouth in critical transfer window for Championship push

It's a massive transfer window for Pompey sporting director Rich Hughes, boss John Mousinho and the rest of the the Blues' football operation.

John Mousinho admitted Pompey’ recruitment reputation is at stake in a critical transfer window.

And the outcome of their business this month will impact the faith everyone surrounding the club has in the football operation.

The Blues are now in a huge period when it comes to realising their ambitions of reaching the second tier at the seventh time of asking.

The stakes have been substantially raised by Aussie midfielder Alex Robertson likely being ruled out for the season, with a hamstring injury picked up in training. He joins defender Regan Poole in having their campaigns cut short, with arguably the Blues’ two best performers now sidelined long term.

Sporting director, Rich Hughes, and the recruitment team have the sizeable challenge of filling the void created by their absences.

The business undertaken in the two windows since Hughes 2022 arrival has been outstanding, however, with a series of gems unearthed. That has rightly created confidence in the recruitment process from Pompey’s owners and fans alike, with the need for more of the same now apparent.

Poor business in the winter window through Tornante’s six-and-a-half year ownership has hindered previous promotion bids, though that has no relevance to the current football operation.

But Mousinho acknowledged that, even with plenty of transfer credit in the bank, reputations are once again on the line this month.

He said: ‘None of that (previous transfer window disappointments) has spilled over into conversations we’ve had (with the owners).

'There’s no warning shots being fired, in terms of saying “make sure you don’t get any of these players wrong”.

‘I think ultimately everything we do in terms of recruitment and bringing players into the club affects our track record and the faith everyone has in us.

‘The more good players we bring in and the better form that we show, people will obviously become a bit more relaxed about that.