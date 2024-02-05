‘He has good qualities but…’: Brentford arrival responds to challenge of succeeding Manchester City favourite at Portsmouth
The former Chelsea starlet has big boots to fill - but feels he is very much his own man.
Myles Peart-Harris believes he will bring ‘completely different’ qualities to Pompey’s Championship charge to Alex Robertson.
And the Blues new boy promised he’s comfortable with succeeding the Aussie favourite at Fratton Park, and taking on the demand of getting his new team promoted this term.
Peart-Harris has made a fast opening to his time at PO4, getting three starts under his belt in eight days since joining on loan from Brentford.
The 21-year-old put in a man-of-the-match showing on his debut at Port Vale, and followed that up with two assured displays at Oxford United and in the weekend win over Northampton.
The move for Peart-Harris accelerated after Robertson’s season was curtailed, when he picked up a serious hamstring injury at the start of the year.
It was a hammer blow to aspirations of reaching the Championship this season, with the Manchester City man producing sensational form this term.
Peart-Harris had words of praise for the loanee, as he continues his rehabilitation from the training ground injury.
But the former Chelsea youngster also feels he’s very much his own man and brings his own set of attributes to the table.
And Peart-Harris has the strength of his own convictions about putting his talent to good use this term and arriving at a goal which is clear.
He said: ‘I think we’re different players.
‘He’s a good player and quite technical. I’m a bit bigger and I like running in behind.
‘I haven’t watched too much of him, but for me I’m going to be scoring some goals and bringing assists.
‘Yes, I do know he has very good qualities, but I feel we’re completely different players.
‘I'm here now and coming here and getting promoted is something I’ve thought about quite a lot - that’s what I’m here for.
‘It’s important for me personally to achieve that and I know it’s important for the club as well.’