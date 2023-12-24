The Socceroos squad omission was one most didn't see coming - but it's very good news for Pompey's EFL League One title charge.

Alex Robertson being left of Australia’s Asian Cup squad is a ‘massive boost’ for Pompey’s promotion hopes.

That’s the view of Blues boss John Mousinho, after the in-form midfielder failed to make Socceroos head coach Graham Arnold’s 26-man group for the competition in Qatar next month.

Pompey striker Kusini Yengi will be involved, with his last League One involvement expected to be the New Year’s Day meeting with Stevenage. That’s a deserved reward for his performances since arriving in England this season, returning seven goals to date.

Robertson not being involved has raised some eyebrows, however, but is undoubtedly good news for Pompey’s promotion hopes. It means the Manchester City loanee will remain for the next stage of the charge for the Championship - when he could conceivably have missed seven fixtures.

Mousinho acknowledges that is undoubtedly a huge fillip for his side.

He said: ‘We like the international recognition and would be delighted if both were in the squad. We’ll get on with it and switch on to see Australia play, because they must have some pretty good midfielders in there.

