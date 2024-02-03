Pompey skipper Marlon Pack celebrates with Paddy Lane against Northampton. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Marlon Pack celebrated Pompey showing their ruthless streak to bury Northampton.

And the Blues midfielder told of his pleasure at being able to send the Fratton faithful home happy, after seeing their side sweep aside the Cobblers with a dominant 4-1 win.

John Mousinho’s side extended their lead at the top of League One to four points, after controlling the game from start to finish in front of a crowd of 19,245.

Despite their success this season, there’s not been too many games Pompey have won by more than one goal.

Pack was good to see a vicious streak on display against Jon Bradys, as the Blues cruised home with a swagger.

He said: ‘That’s been coming.

‘I think it’s been lacking at Fratton Park, a little bit. For the majority of the season at home we’ve been dominant, but one of the areas we need to improve on is when we’re dominant killing teams off.

‘There’s been too many times this season when we’ve been the better side and only won by the old goal.

‘I think you run the risk of a refereeing decision, a set-piece or a deflection hurting you and not coming away with the three points.

‘So coming off a bit of a gut-wrenching one like that on Tuesday, this was a good boost for us as a group and the home fans.'

Pack now wants to see his side continue to play with a little more arrogance moving forward, to echo what he feels is depth of quality in Mousinho’s ranks.

The skipper thought Northampton were lucky to go in 2-0 down at the break, before they nicked a late consolation through Marc Leonard.

Pack added: ‘I’ve been feeling a team were going to be on the end of a decent result. We probably haven’t turned good performances into good results.

‘There hasn’t been too many standout results for a team right up there.