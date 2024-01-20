‘Why not?’: Norwich City loanee on wonder strike which invigorated Portsmouth promotion push
Abu Kamara relived his moment of brilliance which brought Pompey’s promotion drive back to life.
And the Norwich loanee insisted he believes he can bring similar moment of quality to the table over the second half of the season after lighting up the 1-0 win at Fleetwood.
Kamara’s first-half brilliance was the difference between the two sides when he drove forward, before delivering a 25-yard drive which flew into the net.
It was the 20-year-old’s seventh goal of an impressive maiden loan at senior level at Fratton Park.
Marlon Pack was the man who played the ball into Kamara, with their seemingly little threat for the home side.
Kamara produced a smart turn and advanced, however, before unleashing his impressive and decisive finish.
The Londoner admitted he was unsure if the ball was on its way when it left his foot, but was delighted to see the end result.
Kamara said: ‘I’ve seen Marlon on the ball and just got in a little pocket on the right-hand side.
‘I’ve checked my shoulder and seen their man come and press, so I took a touch to get away from him.
‘I’ve seen another man coming so dropped the shoulder went on and thought why not?
I hit in and it flew in!
‘As soon as I sold my man I just thought about getting it out of my feet and having a shot.
The worst case he parries it
‘I honestly didn’t think it was a goal when I hit it. It looked pretty central to me, but I’ll take it!’
Kamara explained the challenge for him now is to bring more of the game-changing moments he’s capable of producing to the table moving forward for Pompey.
He acknowledged that may have to mean being more selfish and looking to take on shots when he previously may have looked to be a provider.
Kamara added: ‘I feel that I’m a pretty selfless player and I always try to find that extra pass.I do feel though that I have a good shot on me - and if I shoot more I’ll score more.’