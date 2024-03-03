Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey very average for a side that’s probably going to win the league, but knowing how to win a game like that is 90% of the battle. Good luck to you. @hraarmstrong

What a game, what a noise, what a fanbase. @bambalini

Fratton Park with over 20,000 people and what a noise!!! I’ve not heard the park this loud for a long time. Dare we dream? Mousinho is doing something seriously special to this great team. @andywarner88

If Christian Saydee does nothing in a #Pompey shirt for the rest of the season his contribution today could be enough. His winner and goal-line clearance could be the difference between autos and play-offs. #OUFC easily the best side to come to Fratton and lose. @FrattonFaithful

Well done, #Pompey. By far the best team we've played all season. But you weren't even at your best today that's for sure. Pass my regards onto Mousinho. He's a class act. Good luck with the last 10 games because if anyone deserves to go up, it's you. G, #oufc fan. @GeorgeHogg93

If Pompey do go up they will need an entirely new team. Having seen them twice they do not have a single champ level player in the team. #oufc #pompey @oxymoron_twit

This is why I believe we are going up didn’t play well and won!! Fair play to #oufc loads better than when we met at yours I’m sure u feel unjust like we did in the reverse fixture. The blue army at the end was amazing. Saydee what a boy he is #pompey @Pompey_Goals

What a win that was, so important! #oufc by far the best team I’ve seen at fratton park all season! So good they were! But that’s what happens when you buy wingers with 0 end product, we had that last season and we just did not score enough goals! But a wins a win! PUP @GeorgeSlatcher

Thought our fans were class today. Pompey fans were obviously great, but we were singing most of the game, even when we were behind. Bring that atmosphere to the Kassam for Saturday #coyy @BenOUFC23

2nd best for most of that 2nd half, inspired substitution bringing the battering ram on, Fratton was LOUD! Can't wait to get to Blackpool next Saturday @IDoWhatILike8

Think you'd all agree very lucky to have won that, good luck in championship @Roo238766046479

