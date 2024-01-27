Port Vale 0 Pompey 0: action underway at Vale Park
Live build-up and Pompey commentary of today's EFL League One clash against Port Vale from Vale Park.
Good afternoon from Vale Park as the John Mousinho's side aim to stay top of League One.
We'll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points and team news before team news drops at 2pm.
Then it's more build-up before we bring live kick-by-kick commentary when the action gets underway from 3pm.
Norris punches clear as Vale push
Kamara puts a dangerous cross behind for a corner
On the ball
Pompey having the early ball as Lane is caught offiside
Vale to kick off
We're underway at Vale Park
The players are on the pitch at Vale Park
Kick-off moments away!
Now for the football
Transfer talk dominating today - but kick off now 10 minutes away at Vale Park
Team news and transfer update
New boy Peart-Harris starts amid two changes with skipper Pack ill. Ogilvie in for Towler.