Port Vale 0 Pompey 0: action underway at Vale Park

Live build-up and Pompey commentary of today's EFL League One clash against Port Vale from Vale Park.

By Jordan Cross
Published 27th Jan 2024, 13:59 GMT
Updated 27th Jan 2024, 14:59 GMT
Good afternoon from Vale Park as the John Mousinho's side aim to stay top of League One.

We'll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points and team news before team news drops at 2pm.

Then it's more build-up before we bring live kick-by-kick commentary when the action gets underway from 3pm.

Show new updates
15:06 GMT

05

Norris punches clear as Vale push

15:06 GMT

5

Kamara puts a dangerous cross behind for a corner

15:05 GMT

On the ball

Pompey having the early ball as Lane is caught offiside

15:01 GMT

Vale to kick off

We're underway at Vale Park

14:58 GMT

The players are on the pitch at Vale Park

Kick-off moments away!

14:51 GMT

Now for the football

Transfer talk dominating today - but kick off now 10 minutes away at Vale Park

14:19 GMTUpdated 14:21 GMT

Team news and transfer update

14:04 GMT

Team news

New boy Peart-Harris starts amid two changes with skipper Pack ill. Ogilvie in for Towler.

14:02 GMT

Two changes for Pompey

14:01 GMT

Here's the injury news going into today's game.

