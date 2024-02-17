Portsmouth boss reveals key factor which paved way for Reading thumping

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Mousinho has detailed the tactical switch which provided the platform for their Reading battering.

The Blues boss told how he had to adjust his team, as they came off second best early on against the in-form Royals at Fratton Park.

Mousinho felt the need to tweak the way Pompey were pressing Ruben Selles’ side, with striker Colby Bishop given too much to do against expansive opposition.

Once the head coach actioned that change, Mousinho’s men were much the better side - with the outcome of the game not looking in doubt after Paddy Lane’s 37th-minute opener in the 4-1 win.

Mousinho said: ‘After 25 minutes or half an hour Reading were the better side. They were more energetic and created the better chances.

‘We had to slightly tweak things tactically, but it was 50 per cent tactical and 50 per cent how we showed up in terms of energy.

‘We were losing challenges and not picking up second balls, so it was a mixture of those things.

‘We got the goal at a good time but in the second half we were excellent, we dealt with their threat a lot better, we were more composed and we put the ball in the net.

‘We were asking too much of Colby and in fairness (Tyler) Bindon stepped out with the ball really well.

‘When one player steps out with the ball like that and breaks the press you’re in trouble, because there’s an overload somewhere else.

‘We had to adjust that and it was about being more aggressive, to be honest, but the lads took that on board.

‘We are asking them to be aggressive, leave themselves one v one at the back and when the ball goes longer be aggressive and pick up those second balls in the middle of the park.