News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

'State of Pompey...we saved our club': shots fired online after Reading clash

Reading brought nearly 2,000 fans to the biggest Fratton Park crowd in 15 years - and both sets of fans had plenty to say on social media after the 4-1 romp. Here's a cross-section of views on X, formerly Twitter.
By Jordan Cross
Published 18th Feb 2024, 14:00 GMT
Updated 18th Feb 2024, 14:48 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Paddy Lane giving it the shush to the Reading fans is things you absolutely love to see. #Pompey @Dann_PFC

The state of this club @Pompey hold your heads in shame. #pfc #pup #pompey #readingfc @ronniemac93

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

No mate, you made a fool of yourself by not understanding a club's traditions. What I don't see is loads of other Reading fans agreeing with you, which suggests you are very much alone in your stance. Still, I guess you have to get your pleasures somehow. @madmidweeker

Well said. Tradition is part of the game. Reading are in no position to mock anyone. @oliver_shergold

Coming from a Reading fan. We saved our club, you throw tennis balls. @Davidswindle14

500 Carlisle fans were noisier than you generally one of the worst set of fans I’ve seen with those sort of numbers! Awful fanbase! @Pompey_Goals

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Some Pompey fans actually went online, or to a shop, and spent their hard earned/stolen cash on some tennis balls to then carry round all day take to the game and then hold up at #Readingfc fans. Very strange people. Amazing what #Readingfc does to people. @Reading106

Reading tears taste more salty than usual #Pompey @Dann_PFC

Not a rivalry just we remember the abuse Reading fans gave us when we were on our knees in financial troubles ….. no other fans were as foul as Reading were  @GamblenDarren

Us Pompey fans wish Reading exactly the same that your lot wished on us all those years ago. I'll shed no tears if your club gets liquidated #pup #pompey @mikeshipp1971

The Pompey fans have every right to give the stick back to Reading and they’ll be no love lost, but I think the majority of real fans that go to games wouldn’t want them to go out of business. @Big_B__

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Reading fan here and Pompey Uni Alumni, so sad to see friction between clubs I like. When Portsmouth were struggling I never wanted them to go under, sad to see so many Portsmouth fans actively wanting that for us. For the record, hope you go up and stay up! @Monkeonman

Good luck to Reading and their fans. After the pain Pompey went through, I wouldn’t wish financial chaos and points deductions on any club (just about). Reading dominated in the first half and really should have been ahead. Pompey were superb second half. @RoyalReporter

Related topics:ReadingPompeyPortsmouth