'State of Pompey...we saved our club': shots fired online after Reading clash

Paddy Lane giving it the shush to the Reading fans is things you absolutely love to see. #Pompey @Dann_PFC

The state of this club @Pompey hold your heads in shame. #pfc #pup #pompey #readingfc @ronniemac93

No mate, you made a fool of yourself by not understanding a club's traditions. What I don't see is loads of other Reading fans agreeing with you, which suggests you are very much alone in your stance. Still, I guess you have to get your pleasures somehow. @madmidweeker

Well said. Tradition is part of the game. Reading are in no position to mock anyone. @oliver_shergold

Coming from a Reading fan. We saved our club, you throw tennis balls. @Davidswindle14

500 Carlisle fans were noisier than you generally one of the worst set of fans I’ve seen with those sort of numbers! Awful fanbase! @Pompey_Goals

Some Pompey fans actually went online, or to a shop, and spent their hard earned/stolen cash on some tennis balls to then carry round all day take to the game and then hold up at #Readingfc fans. Very strange people. Amazing what #Readingfc does to people. @Reading106

Reading tears taste more salty than usual #Pompey @Dann_PFC

Not a rivalry just we remember the abuse Reading fans gave us when we were on our knees in financial troubles ….. no other fans were as foul as Reading were @GamblenDarren

Us Pompey fans wish Reading exactly the same that your lot wished on us all those years ago. I'll shed no tears if your club gets liquidated #pup #pompey @mikeshipp1971

The Pompey fans have every right to give the stick back to Reading and they’ll be no love lost, but I think the majority of real fans that go to games wouldn’t want them to go out of business. @Big_B__

Reading fan here and Pompey Uni Alumni, so sad to see friction between clubs I like. When Portsmouth were struggling I never wanted them to go under, sad to see so many Portsmouth fans actively wanting that for us. For the record, hope you go up and stay up! @Monkeonman