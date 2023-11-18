The Pompey boss has reported positive news about the defender's injury recovery.

Connor Ogilvie is making positive progress from his back-to-back injury setbacks.

And the Pompey defender has been tipped to return stronger than ever after coming through uncharted territory in the treatment room.

John Mousinho believes the former Tottenham Hotspur hopeful is on course for a return next month from his ankle injury.

There is a ‘six to eight week’ time frame on Ogilvie’s recovery from the injury he suffered early on in the draw at Cambridge last month, with the meeting with Bolton on December 11 inside that window.

The injury happened just 10 seconds in the 0-0 draw, after the 27-year-old came back from the groin issue suffered in the impressive win at Barnsley in September.

Ogilvie has shown himself to be a durable character amid 101 appearances at Fratton Park, since his arrival from Gillingham two years ago.

Mousinho feels that resolve is serving him on the road to recovery now.

He said: ‘The time goes really quickly and Connor is extremely diligent and hard working.

‘You don’t get to play the amount of games he’s played at such a young age without being dedicated and professional.

‘It’s a blow to him he’s not in the side and this is the first time for a long, long time in his career

‘He’s had a couple of back-to-back injuries - the Barnsley injury and then going into the Cambridge game.

‘He’s obviously disappointed and gutted - he wants to play.