Pompey are closing in on a deal for Wigan Athletic’s Callum Lang as they near an eye-catching finale to the transfer window.

But John Mousinho believes it may still go late in the window before the Blues can announce their final business this month.

The News understands hurdles over agreeing a fee for the Latics man have been overcome, with a year left on the 25-year-old’s deal at the DW Stadium.

But personal terms still need to be sorted with the Scouser, who is also attracting interest from Championship side Rotherham.

Pompey are also confident of sealing a move for Reading’s Tom McIntyre, with promotion rivals Bolton keen.

There is still a distance to travel until the move for the 25-year-old Scot is formalised, however, though the chances are looking good for an eye-catching double deal to be sealed.

Bringing in the pair would represent a pleasing window for Pompey after already landing Matt Macey and Myles Peart-Harris this month.

When asked about deals for McIntyre and Lang, Mousinho said: ‘My answer will be the same in terms of players contracted to other clubs.

‘I’ve switched off completely from what’s happening there, with Rich (Hughes), Phil (Boardman), Tony (Brown) and Andy (Cullen) wanting me to concentrate on trying to win games of football, which we have to do.

‘I’ll speak to Rich and see where we are with any developments.

‘Until otherwise we’ll refrain from speaking. I’ve got no idea how things have moved over the past 24 to 48 hours.

‘I think it will go late and in one game you can see why we wanted to wait to bring Myles in.

‘We want quality and the right players, at the right time for the football club.