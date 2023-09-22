League leaders Pompey welcome Lincoln City to Fratton Park on Saturday with the primary aim of retaining their place at League One’s summit.

The Blues reached the top with a thrilling 3-2 win at fellow promotion candidates Barnsley in midweek as they put down a real marker and made their rivals sit up and take notice.

Their Oakwell victory followed a decent draw at Derby and a eye-catching 3-1 win against Peterborough – two more sides who are expected to be in and around the promotion hunt come the end of the season.

However, a true test of a side’s promotion credentials is how they follow up such results against some of the division’s so-called lesser sides.

That’s the challenge that awaits John Mousinho & Co, who have already been frustrated by Bristol Rovers and Cheltenham on home soil this term.

And so the question remains, does he stick with the side that tormented Barnsley so well in the first half on Tuesday or does he freshen things up and catch opposition number Mark Kennedy off guard with a few surprises.

Here’s what we think the Pompey head coach will do.

1 . Portsmouth Head Coach John Mousinho during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Barnsley and Portsmouth at Oakwell, Barnsley, England on 19 September 2023. Pompey boss John Mousinho has more big decisions to make for Saturday's visit of Lincoln. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

2 . Goalkeeper: Will Norris The 30-year-old will be disappointed with his handling of Callum Sykes' goal as Barnsley upped the pressure in the second half on Tuesday. However, Norris retains his status as Pompey's No1. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

3 . Right-back: Joe Rafferty The Scouser was recalled to the starting XI at Barnsley in midweek following his three-match suspension - and it was if he'd never been away. There was no sign of rustiness from the former Preston man, who returned to the side effortlessly. With Zak Swanson unavailable because of family commitment, he's a cert to start against the Imps. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales