Pompey thumped Reading 4-1 at Fratton Park today

Pompey swept aside in-form Reading to build more promotion momentum with a 4-1 thumping.

The Blues had to withstand heavy first-half pressure but goals from Paddy Lane, Marlon Pack, Callum Lang and Colby Bishop did the damage in front of 20,113 - the biggest Fratton Park crowd since 2009.

Abu Kamara was the inspiration for the success which makes it seven games unbeaten, with six wins arriving along the way - and the gap to third place now nine points.

The Norwich loanee was the architect of the first three eye-catching goals, with the Blues always in control after Lane’s opener eight minutes before the break.

Pompey were second best in the first half, however, as Reading dominated the shot and possession count.

Paul Mukairu had two chances in the first 20 minutes, the second a clear opening lobbed over from a few yards. In between, Colby Bishop had a low left footer claimed by David Button at the second attempt.

Lewis Wing opened up the Pompey defence in the 25th minute, but Will Norris reacted well to spread himself and deny Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan.

The lead arrived for the Blues against the run of play eight minutes before the break as Abu Kamara snaked forward and freed Lane, who lashed a low drive through Button.

Lane was a whisker away from a second just before the break with a searing low 20 yarder just past the post.

And the Blues did make it 2-0 four minutes after the restart as Kamara streaked down the right and fed Pack who danced into the box, dropped a shoulder and fired a delicious finish beyond Button.

It was three in the 59th minute - and a third assist from Kamara, as he attacked down the right and teed up Lang who lashed a low drive home from inside the box.

Wing served warning Reading were still a threat 10 minutes later when his 20 yards free-kick cannoned off the bar and down near the line, before Norris claimed the ball.

It was four with six minutes left as Button dropped the ball under pressure from Conor Shaughnessy and Bishop tucked the loose ball away.