Pompey ready to drop out of race for Plymouth and Preston target and turn transfer attention elsewhere

The Blues have been quoted £200,000 to sign the Accrington forward, who has 12 months remaining on his contract.

However, it’s a valuation Pompey believe is too high for the talented 23-year-old, despite admiration of his skills.

John Mousinho admits Leigh fits the frame in their search for an attacker capable of playing centrally as a number 10 or advanced midfielder.

That potential prompted their interest in the first place, stretching back towards the end of last season.

However, the Blues continue to baulk at the price tag slapped on the ex-Bognor man and are now prepared to look elsewhere to strengthen their attacking options.

Mousinho told The News: ‘Tommy is still an option, but it just depends on finances.

‘Probably, at this stage, he is out of the budget in terms of what Accrington will possibly be asking for.

Pompey are ready to move on from Tommy Leigh and focus elsewhere in their recruitment drive. Picture: George Wood

‘We are priced out, which is fine, they obviously value him as an asset.

‘Tommy would fit that eight or 10 role quite nicely for us, hence we were interested in signing him in the first place.

‘However, Accrington don’t have financial problems, they don’t need to sell, they would rather strengthen to come straight back up after relegation.

‘And, at this moment in time, it’s a price we’re not looking to pay.’

Leigh, who was on Pompey’s books as a youngster before released at the age of 16, has impressed since joining Accrington from Bognor in July 2021.

He has netted 20 goals in 78 games in two years at the Crown Ground, although last season’s relegation means they’ll be in League Two this season.

Leigh has also been linked with Plymouth and Preston during the summer transfer window as he inevitably attracts interest.

Pompey have already added wingers Gavin Whyte and Anthony Scully, while Kusini Yengi and Christian Saydee have bolstered their striking pool.