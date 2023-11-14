Former Barnsley and Doncaster loanee won't feature in cup trip to Wessex League Division One side

Pompey’s latest signing will play no part in their Hampshire Senior Cup trip to Folland Sports.

Former Norwich attacker Josh Martin this week joined on a two-month deal, having been training with John Mousinho’s squad since the end of September.

With Tino Anjorin and Anthony Scully ruled out through injury for the rest of 2023, the 22-year-old offers crucial left-wing cover.

It has been almost nine months since Martin’s last competitive appearance, when he appeared as an 81st-minute substitute for loan club Barnsley at Derby in February.

Nonetheless, he hasn’t been called upon for Wednesday night’s trip to Folland Sports (7.45pm) in the third round of the Hampshire Senior Cup, with Pompey favouring an Academy side.

Former Arsenal and Norwich winger Josh Martin has signed for Pompey on a short-term deal.

Denver Hume is also absent as Academy boss Sam Hudson oversees a youthful team against the Wessex League Division One outfit.

Speaking before Martin’s signing, Mousinho told The News: ‘We will put the academy side out, it’s a really good experience for them.

‘They got us through the second round against Gosport and deserve to play in this game, which offers good senior football to play in and develop.

‘They were really impressive in that match, down and out, only to come through brilliantly well to get themselves another game, which is a really important part of it.

‘We reached the quarter-finals last year before losing disappointingly at Bournemouth, but it gets to the stage for Academy players where, as you get into the latter rounds against some of the better sides, they can showcase their talents.’

In the previous round, Gosport led 3-0 after 69 minutes - only for Pompey’s kids to storm back and level 3-3 in time added-on during a dramatic finale.

Koby Mottoh then struck the winning penalty in a shoot-out to win the tie and earn a trip to Folland Sports.

The Hamble-based side are placed 14th in the table, having won five league matches so far this season.