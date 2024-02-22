Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Pompey midfielder Lee Sharpe believes he knows how the Blues can maintain their current hot streak and secure the League One title.

The 52-year-old, who spent the second half of the 2000-01 season at Fratton Park on loan from Bradford City, thinks the fans can play a huge part in the race for promotion. He claims if John Mousinho’s league leaders ‘keep going for it’ then the support of a ‘boisterous’ Fratton faithful will help them cross the finish line in style.

Pompey enjoy a six-point advantage at the top of the table thanks to an unbeaten run of form that has seen them win six of their past seven games. On Saturday, the Blues head to Charlton looking to maintain that lead. There, they will be cheered on by a sold-out away end that will house 3,100 PO4 fans.

According to Sharpe, such support is crucial as he backed the fans to play a key role in Pompey’s League One run-in.

The ex-Manchester United and Leeds midfielder said: ‘Considering Portsmouth are now six points clear at the top of League One, they just need to keep going for it in order to secure that valuable spot in the Championship next season. Keep the fans on side and get them on their toes!

‘The more boisterous and noisier the fans are, the better their chances are of keeping up their hot streak. It should be enough to maintain their position in League One as they approach the business end of the season.’

Sharpe, who won eight caps for England, also lauded the job head coach John Mousinho has done at Fratton Park following his surprise move to Pompey in January 2023. The Blues were 15th in the League One standings when the 37-year-old was appointed. They now stand well-placed to end a 12-year wait for a Championship return.

He added: ‘John Mousinho has proved that he has the ability to get the best out of this squad and I think they will end up securing promotion – what an appointment he’s been for the club!