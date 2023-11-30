Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey are still waiting to hear the extent striker Colby Bishop's ankle problem.

The scan results of the injury he picked up during Tuesday night’s trip to Burton Albion haven't come through yet, with the 27-year-old having to wait until today to have those tests.

However, the club are 'hoping' it's not too bad, with head coach John Mousinho trying to remain update as he spoke to The News ahead of Saturday's trip to Northampton.

He said: 'We’re hoping it’s not too bad. Sometimes they’re ones you can get away with it, but sometimes they’re a bit worse. We’ve had a couple of ankle injuries this season - Kusini Yengi, Marlon Pack, Connor Ogilvie - but we are hoping this one is okay.

‘It’s just one we’ve got to monitor over the next few days. Once we get the scan results, we’ll go from there. (On Tuesday) We put him in crutches and a boot as a precaution, so we were always expecting him to be out of that by today. Marlon was also out of the boot and off the crutches (very soon afterwards) and it’s better news than him still not being able to weight-bearing. But until we get the scan results, we don’t know what damage has been done in there. We just have to wait and see with that one.'

Whatever the diagnosis, any subsquent period out of the team will come as a huge blow to Mousinho as he looks to end the club’s 11-year wait for a return to the Championship.

Pompey’s midweek win at the Pirelli Stadium means just goal difference separates them from new league leaders Bolton. Bishop scored his 11th of the season in the 2-0 victory against the Brewers. Any potential absence will likely hand the head coach a massive selection headache and a huge void to fill in the Blues frontline, with eight games to be played between now and January 1, when the transfer window opens.

The Pompey frontman suffered the injury to his left ankle following a challenge from Burton defender Sam Hughes just before the break. He attempted to play on but didn’t appear with his Blues team-mates for the start of the second half. Indeed, Bishop left the Pirelli Stadium on crutches and in a protective boot as Pompey waited to assess the full extent of the injury.

The Blues are next in action on Saturday, when they travel to the Cobblers in League One. The fixture could well be the first league game Bishop has missed this season, with the 27-year-old and keeper Will Norris the only two Pompey players to have started all 18 league games this season to date.

Kusini Yengi and Christian Saydee are on standby to start against the Cobblers.