Reaction as Portsmouth survive late scare to see out an entertaining goalless draw against Ipswich
Pompey travel to Ipswich today in the hope of extending their unbeaten run to eight matches.
Standing in their way is a resurgent Tractor Boys, who are also enjoying an eight-game streak without loss.
And with Kieran McKenna’s side sitting one place above the Blues, the outcome of today’s clash could prove pivotal in the play-off race.
Last updated: Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 17:00
- Two changes for Pompey as Aiden O’Brien and Ryan Tunnicliffe come in for Tyler Walker and Joe Morrell.
- Blues looking to extend unbeaten run to eight games
- Danny Cowley’s side could close the gap to the top-six to two points
Full Time
Danny Cowley’s men come away from Portman Road with a well earned point.
Donacien’s cross was met by Ogilvie for an Ipswich corner.
Curtis was sloppy in possession and misplaces a pass for a goal kick.
Four minutes of stoppage time.
Ipswich applying the late pressure as we head into the 90th minute.
Ipswich have the ball in the back off the net but Woolfenden was adjudged to be offside.
The hosts also making their final change with Wes Burns coming off for Sone Aluko.
The Blues make their final sub with Walker coming on for Hirst.
Pompey make their second change of the day with Aiden O’Brien coming off for Denver Hume.