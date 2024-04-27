Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to John Mousinho’s starting XI for today’s final game of the season against Lincoln.

The Blues’ League One-winning head coach has made six changes to the side that lost 2-1 to Wigan last Saturday, with Ryley Towler, Jack Sparkes, Tino Anjorin, Tom Lowery, Paddy Lane and Myles Peart-Harris replacing Sean Raggett, Connor Ogilvie, Marlon Pack, Owen Moxon, Christian Saydee and Abu Kamara in team at Sincil Bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ogilvie, Moxon, Saydee and Kamara are all named on the bench. But there’s no sign of either Raggett or club captain Pack in the match-day squad – two players whose presence has been vital to Pompey this season and whose contracts expire at the end of the campaign.

As you would expect, that lead to many Blues fans on social media enquiring about their whereabouts.

Here’s a selection of the views shared on X, formerly Twitter...

@pfcdave1898: Any idea why Raggett and Pack aren't involved today?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@jakemeyers2015: If last week was the last time we saw Raggett in a #Pompey shirt, what a way to go out. Wish him well wherever his future takes him, personally I hope he finds himself at another solid League 1 club.

@archie_pfc: Where is Pack and Raggett?

@Ollie___11: Does this mean no Raggs next season?

@Bilbo2oo6: WHERE IS RAGGETTTTTTT?

@pfclogan: Did Sean Raggett play his last #Pompey game last weekend?

@StronnerJack: Where's Pack and Raggs?

@JIMBOjamesellis: If Pack and Raggs were leaving, I would of thought they would of played today as last outing.

@ryanlewis79: Please do not say that’s the last we’ll see of Raggett in a Pompey shirt.