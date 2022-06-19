Pompey Talk: The chat with Danny Cowley that ruled out a move for former Wigan and Leyton Orient forward Gavin Massey

The likes of George Hirst, Kyle Wootton, Kion Etete, Cole Stockton, Kyle Joseph, Morgan Whittaker, Aaron Collins and Cauley Woodrow have all been mentioned at various stages.

And while some of those links stack up – Hirst, Etete, Joseph and Whittaker – others have proved wide of the mark, with Woodrow the latest to be dismissed as part and parcel of the transfer window rumour mill.

No doubt other names will materialise, especially as Cowley’s search for attacking reinforcements continues to draw a blank.

Yet it appears another, yet to be mentioned forward, can be added to the latter category.

After studying the market and knowing exactly what the Blues boss is looking for in terms of qualities this transfer window, our reporter Jordan Cross put Gavin Massey’s name to the Pompey manager.

The former Wigan and Leyton Orient man ticks a lot of boxes, with his pace, athleticism, versatility and winning mentality after two League One promotions under his belt some noteworthy characteristics.

The fact the 29-year-old, who was linked with a move to the Blues under Kenny Jackett, is also a free agent following five years with the Latics also makes him an attractive proposition.

Gavin Massey celebrates Wigan's promotion back to the Championship with Latics fans. Picture: Tattersall/Getty Images

Speaking in the latest edition of Pompey Talk, Cross admitted Cowley knew exactly where he was coming from when he broached the subject.

However, it seems it’s not a transfer the Pompey boss will be exploring.

Referring to the conversation had, Cross said: ‘I’ve been speaking to Danny Cowley (regularly over the close season) and I was just throwing names at him.

‘We were just talking football and I said what about Gavin Massey at Wigan?

‘He just been released by Wigan, is 29, and I remember Gavin Massey – he was that really exciting young player that was coming through, I know he’s had his injury problems, but in my mind’s eye he is someone who can really do that (play the way Cowley wants).

‘And he (Cowley) just said he’s maybe not the profile of player we’re looking at now because he’s 29 and doesn’t fit in with the stated ambition.