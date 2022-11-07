Pompey to open Fratton Park doors to fans keen to watch England World Cup games

The club is opening its doors for those keen to see Gareth Southgate’s team in action as they plot a course to victory in Qatar.

And the Blues believe the ‘Watch Parties’ they’re planning are the best way to take in all that happens, with Fratton Park providing ‘a unique event setting’ thanks to ‘the ultimate relaxed environment with HD televisions and exclusive bar access’.

England, with Portsmouth-born Mason Mount expected to be involved, kick off their 2022 Group B campaign against Iran on Monday, November 21 at 1pm.

That’s followed by a head-to-head with the USA on Friday, November 25 (7pm), before a potential group-decider against Joe Morrell’s Wales on Tuesday, November 29 (7pm).

At present, the Blues have no games that clash with England’s fixtures, with the FA Cup second-round due to be held between November 25-28.

Indeed, Pompey’s League One trip to Wycombe, which will now be held on Sunday, December 4 (12.30pm), was originally moved to avoid any potential overlap with any possible Three Lions knock-out game.

But keen to get the crowds in, the Blues want fans to head to PO4 to experience the games from the comfort of one of their ‘stellar spaces’.

Pompey are offering fans the chance to watch England's World Cup group games at Fratton Park