Danny Cowley, chief executive Andy Cullen and assistant manager Nicky Cowley inspect the Gresty Road pitch following the calling off of today's match. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/PinPep

For Danny Cowley’s squad will train at the Railwaymen’s Nantwich training ground instead of fulfilling a League One fixture.

Cowley took the decision having been left without a match after referee Martin Coy ruled the Gresty Road pitch was unplayable following a 1.50pm pitch inspection.

Both clubs were unhappy with Coy’s decision, believing the game should have gone ahead, despite the side of the pitch in front of the Main Stand impacted by ongoing rain.

As it turned out, the rain stopped at 2pm – by which time the fixture had already been called off.

That prompted Cowley to launch Plan B, with his Blues squad instead heading off to Crewe’s training ground for an impromptu afternoon training session.

They train at Wettenhall Road in Nantwich, approximately 12 minutes and seven miles away.

The Blues are next in action on Tuesday, when they travel to Shrewsbury in league action.

