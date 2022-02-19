Portsmouth to play on this afternoon - despite left without a Crewe match following controversial cancellation
Pompey will play on following the late cancellation of their League One encounter with Crewe.
For Danny Cowley’s squad will train at the Railwaymen’s Nantwich training ground instead of fulfilling a League One fixture.
Cowley took the decision having been left without a match after referee Martin Coy ruled the Gresty Road pitch was unplayable following a 1.50pm pitch inspection.
Both clubs were unhappy with Coy’s decision, believing the game should have gone ahead, despite the side of the pitch in front of the Main Stand impacted by ongoing rain.
As it turned out, the rain stopped at 2pm – by which time the fixture had already been called off.
That prompted Cowley to launch Plan B, with his Blues squad instead heading off to Crewe’s training ground for an impromptu afternoon training session.
They train at Wettenhall Road in Nantwich, approximately 12 minutes and seven miles away.
The Blues are next in action on Tuesday, when they travel to Shrewsbury in league action.
