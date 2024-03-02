Football Manager 2024 has recently had an update which reflects what has gone on since the game was released in November.

Fans of the popular simulation game flocked in their thousands and have put in countless hours with various different clubs with different stories. Sports Interactive gives football supporters the opportunity to take teams from the non-league to the Champions League.

January was a fairly busy month for Pompey, who recruited well to bring in the players to help them get over the finish line. Matt Macey, Myles Peart-Harris, Tom McIntyre, Owen Moxon and Callum Lang were all brought in, putting the Blues in a better position to bring home League One promotion.

John Mousinho is doing a brilliant job with the Blues, and while there's still a lot of football to be played, a return to the Championship does look likely at this stage. They have a seven-point lead over the teams below them and all it will take is a few more wins and slip-ups from their rivals to clinch promotion.

Football fans always have an opinion on things though and will make their own predicted teams, suggest what transfer deals should be or what contracts should be renewed. FM2024 offers the fans the ability to do that and should you decide to put yourself in the Pompey hot seat you'll be tasked with various tasks. You can decide the tactics, the training, as well as what players you want to sell and sign.

Here are the clauses FM24 predicts could be in the contracts of some Portsmouth players - these are predictions from the game and not necessarily facts. (Please note, FM 2024 is a game produced by Sports Interactive and whilst it aims to mirror the real life situation, it may not be a fully factual

1 . Colby Bishop Accrington are owed another 3 instalments of £83.5k. July 2024 - £83.5k July 2025 - £83.5k July 2026 - £83.5k

2 . Denver Hume Portsmouth are paying Denver Hume £1,400 per week per week until 30/6/2024 after his move to Grimsby.

3 . Paddy Lane 25% of the profit made on his next transfer will be owed to Fleetwood. (Signed for £250K).