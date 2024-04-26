The cheeky favour Reeco Hackett has asked Colby Bishop ahead of Portsmouth's trip to Lincoln on Saturday

Pompey travel to Lincoln on Saturday as champions, while the Imps still have work to do to book a play-off place
By Mark McMahon
Published 26th Apr 2024, 17:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Reeco Hackett might not be able to influence the outcome of Saturday’s Lincoln v Pompey game on the pitch - but that doesn’t mean he can’t try to impact the result off it!

An injury picked up in the early stages of the Imps’ recent victory over Oxford prevents the forward from featuring against his former club. It could also stop the 26-year-old lining up for Michael Skubala’s in-form side in the League One play-offs, should they make it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hackett’s absence at the LNER Stadium will come as a boost for champions Pompey, with the attacking talent enjoying his most productive season in the Football League. Seven goals and five assists in the league betters anything he achieved during his three-and-a-half-years at Fratton Park.

Colby Bishop celebrating Pompey's League One title successColby Bishop celebrating Pompey's League One title success
Colby Bishop celebrating Pompey's League One title success

That has helped Michael Skubala’s side compete for promotion this term, with Lincoln currently sixth and occupying the final promotion play-off place heading into tomorrow’s final round of games. It has also encouraged Hackett to cheekily ask one his former Pompey team-mates, Colby Bishop, for a favour ahead of the game.

Like all associated with the Blues, Bishop took to social media to celebrate the Fratton Park outfit’s title success and promotion to the Championship last week. Many got in touch with the 21-goal sharp-shooter to convey their congratulations, including Hackett. Yet, his former PO4 pal had something extra to add via Instagram! 

Indeed, he jokingly asked Bishop to leave his boots at home for Saturday’s game. ‘Well done big fella,’ wrote Hackett. ‘Bring your flip flops next week!’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With Bishop boasting five goals from his past six games, you can understand why Hackett is keen for the striker to perhaps begin thinking of his end-of-season holiday. But with the ‘Magic Man’ two goals behind Charlton’s Alfie May in the race to win League’s One golden boot, it’s not an invitation Bishop is likely to agree to.

Lincoln will, therefore, have to earn their spot in the play-offs the hard way - by winning Saturday’s game against Pompey. The Imps are currently ahead of seventh-placed Oxford on goal difference. Meanwhile, they are a point better off than eighth-placed Blackpool.

The U’s travel to Exeter on Saturday, while the Seasiders are at Reading .If the Imps can equal for better their rivals’ scores, then a top-six finish it theirs!

Related topics:PompeyLincolnCharlton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.