Reeco Hackett might not be able to influence the outcome of Saturday’s Lincoln v Pompey game on the pitch - but that doesn’t mean he can’t try to impact the result off it!

An injury picked up in the early stages of the Imps’ recent victory over Oxford prevents the forward from featuring against his former club. It could also stop the 26-year-old lining up for Michael Skubala’s in-form side in the League One play-offs, should they make it.

Hackett’s absence at the LNER Stadium will come as a boost for champions Pompey, with the attacking talent enjoying his most productive season in the Football League. Seven goals and five assists in the league betters anything he achieved during his three-and-a-half-years at Fratton Park.

Colby Bishop celebrating Pompey's League One title success

That has helped Michael Skubala’s side compete for promotion this term, with Lincoln currently sixth and occupying the final promotion play-off place heading into tomorrow’s final round of games. It has also encouraged Hackett to cheekily ask one his former Pompey team-mates, Colby Bishop, for a favour ahead of the game.

Like all associated with the Blues, Bishop took to social media to celebrate the Fratton Park outfit’s title success and promotion to the Championship last week. Many got in touch with the 21-goal sharp-shooter to convey their congratulations, including Hackett. Yet, his former PO4 pal had something extra to add via Instagram!

Indeed, he jokingly asked Bishop to leave his boots at home for Saturday’s game. ‘Well done big fella,’ wrote Hackett. ‘Bring your flip flops next week!’

With Bishop boasting five goals from his past six games, you can understand why Hackett is keen for the striker to perhaps begin thinking of his end-of-season holiday. But with the ‘Magic Man’ two goals behind Charlton’s Alfie May in the race to win League’s One golden boot, it’s not an invitation Bishop is likely to agree to.

Lincoln will, therefore, have to earn their spot in the play-offs the hard way - by winning Saturday’s game against Pompey. The Imps are currently ahead of seventh-placed Oxford on goal difference. Meanwhile, they are a point better off than eighth-placed Blackpool.