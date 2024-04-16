Pompey v Barnsley League One injury news as 9 ruled out and 2 doubts

Pompey host Barnsley at Fratton Park in what could prove to be a momentous occasion in the Sky Bet League One.

Bolton Wanderers delayed the promotion party by a couple of days by holding the Blues to a draw at the Toughsheet Community Stadium. Aaron Collins equalised after Abu Kamara opened the scoring for the visitors.

Portsmouth now play their rearranged fixture with Barnsley knowing exactly what is expected of them. A draw would secure promotion whilst a win would see them crowned the champions of the division.

The Tykes are hoping to join Pompey in the second tier of English football next season after suffering play-off heartache to Sheffield Wednesday last term. It's the play-offs again for them Neil Collins' men as even with a win the gap between them and Derby County would be eight points with just six left on offer.

Barnsley were held to a 2-2 draw with Reading at Oakwell on Saturday. Fabio Jalo rescued a point after Lewis Wing had put the Royals in front following Adam Phillips' leveller earlier in the game after Sam Smith had opened the scoring.

Earlier on in the season, Pompey claimed a 3-2 win over Barnsley. Paddy Lane, Colby Bishop and Connor Ogilvie all scored inside 16 minutes leaving the home side shell shocked. Barry Cotter and Callum Styles did score in the second-half but Pompey did enough to hold on.

The short turnaround from Saturday means that both bosses will have to think about team selection. Here’s the latest injury and team news ahead of kick off.

1 . Callum Lang - available Returned at the weekend after missing the last five games. He replaced Kusini Yengi. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

2 . Jon Russell - doubt Midfielder had to be replaced after just 35 minutes. Photo: Hector Vivas Photo Sales

3 . Jon Russell - doubt (continued) "As you can imagine with Jon, he came off early on Saturday so less than 48 hours after that we're still just assessing the extent of that," Neil Collins said. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales