Pompey V Barnsley: Picture perfect scenes as excited fans head to Fratton Park for key promotion and title match

Excited – and nervous – fans have been flocking to Fratton Park this evening ahead of Pompey’s crunch game in a bid to secure promotion and the League One title.
By Kelly Brown
Published 16th Apr 2024, 19:58 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2024, 20:16 BST

Bolton Wanderers delayed the promotion party by a couple of days by holding the Blues to a draw at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, but now Portsmouth are this evening playing their rearranged fixture with Barnsley knowing exactly what is expected of them. A draw would secure promotion whilst a win would see them crowned the champions of the division.

Our photographer Sarah Standing captured these images before kick off:

Excitement - and nerves - at Fratton Park ahead of the game

1. Portsmouth FC v Barnsley

Excitement - and nerves - at Fratton Park ahead of the game Photo: The News

Photo Sales
Fans in and out of the ground at Fratton Park as they prepare for the match between Portsmouth FC v Barnsley on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.Picture: Sarah Standing (160424-7342)

2. Portsmouth FC v Barnsley

Fans in and out of the ground at Fratton Park as they prepare for the match between Portsmouth FC v Barnsley on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.Picture: Sarah Standing (160424-7342) Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Pictured is: Alan Smerdon-Corp and his son Arlo (7).Picture: Sarah Standing (160424-7327)

3. Portsmouth FC v Barnsley

Pictured is: Alan Smerdon-Corp and his son Arlo (7).Picture: Sarah Standing (160424-7327) Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Blue Army!Picture: Sarah Standing (160424-7337)

4. Portsmouth FC v Barnsley

Blue Army!Picture: Sarah Standing (160424-7337) Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Bolton WanderersFratton ParkBarnsleyPompeyLeague OneBluesPortsmouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.