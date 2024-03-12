Pompey hope to continue their unbeaten streak when they welcome Burton Albion to Fratton Park in their latest Sky Bet League One clash.

John Mousinho's men were held to a goalless draw against Blackpool at the weekend. Their automatic promotion rivals Derby County won 3-0 against Bristol Rovers to go within five points of them whilst Bolton Wanderers drew 2-2 with Exeter City, and so there is a six-point gap between first and third.

Burton Albion lost 3-1 to play-off chasing Peterborough United who are just four points off of Derby County and have a game in hand. The Brewers are 20th and are five points above the drop zone, despite being winless in their last four games, losing three of them.

The two sides met earlier on in the campaign in November and it was a 2-0 win for Portsmouth that day. Colby Bishop scored a first-half penalty and then on loan Manchester City midfielder Alex Robertson increased their lead before Steve Seddon was sent off in stoppage time. Burton's manager at the time was Dinao Maamria but they have since appointed Martin Paterson to the role and he has won three of the ten games he's been in charge of so far.

Portsmouth have a fairly good record against Burton and have won their last four games against them. Their last defeat came in September 2021, and in the 14 times the two sides have met, there has been seven wins for Pompey, four draws and three defeats.

A win for Portsmouth would hopefully see them extend their lead over those below them with Derby County facing Reading whilst Bolton Wanderers are live on Sky Sports against Oxford United. As for Burton, a surprise victory would see them move as high as 16th leapfrogging Exeter City, Shrewsbury, Reading and Cambridge United.

The hosts have some knocks and niggles to attend to after a few players were dealt some issues in the goalless draw with Blackpool. Here's the latest injury and team news ahead of kick-off at Fratton Park.

Regan Poole - out Poole will sit out the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury against Chesterfield in the FA Cup.

Mason Bennett - doubt Missed the past two games against Cheltenham Town and Peterborough United.

Sam Hughes - out He's been out of action since early January, missing ten games in total.