League leaders Pompey host play-off chasing Oxford United at Fratton Park in an EFL League One clash on Saturday, March 2.

The two sides met at the end of January which resulted in a 2-2 draw. James Henry rescued a point for Oxford after Colby Bishop and Callum Lang had scored to cancel out Tyler Goodrham's opener.

Oxford at one stage looked to be contender for automatic promotion and a rival to Pompey but now 16 points separates the two sides with 11 games remaining. Des Buckinham's men are currently outside of the play-offs by two points following a midweek victory for Stevenage.

The vistors haven't won in their last three matches having lost to Leyton Orient last Saturday with draws against Northampton Town and Wycombe Wanderers coming before that. Pompey drew with Charlton Athletic last week but are on an eight game unbeaten run in which six of those have been victories.

Bolton Wanderers and Derby County dropped points in midweek and so with Derby not holding a game in hand and Bolton having only played one fewer game are seven points off which makes for a nice cushion at the top of the table.

Pompey a day before the match announced the signing of four-time Wales international Lee Evans. He was released by Championship play-off hopefuls Ipswich Town having undergone knee surgery earlier in the campaign. Portsmouth have been in need of midfield options following a spate of injuries and now have cover in an area that was short on options.

Porsmouth's injury list is extensive and there are some players who won't play a part again in the current campaign. Oxford have a few players out but it's not anywhere near as bad as Portsmouth. Here's the latest injury and team news ahead of Saturday's clash at Fratton Park.

1 . Tom McIntyre - out Broke his ankle on his debut against Northampton Town. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2 . Kyle Edwards - out Was at Oxford on a loan deal from Ipswich Town and then signed permanently after being released. He's got an injury on his hamstring and is undergoing rehabilitation work. Photo Sales

3 . Regan Poole - out Out for the rest of the season after a serious injury against Chesterfield. Photo Sales