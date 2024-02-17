Pompey v Reading injury and team news - 11 out and three doubts

Pompey hope to continue their unbeaten run as they host Reading at Fratton Park in their latest EFL League One fixture.
John Mousinho's side were victorious on Tuesday as they beat Cambridge United 3-1 at home. Danny Andrew opened the scoring but Kusini Yengi equalised before half-time. Myles Peart-Harris put Portsmouth in front and then Norwich City loanee Abu Kamara made sure of the victory with a 71st minute effort.
Portsmouth remain top of the table and hold a six-point lead over Derby County though they do have a game in hand. Bolton Wanderers in third have three games in hand and trail Portsmouth by seven points. Pompey are doing all they can to keep hold of top spot and their automatic promotion place and are currently unbeaten in their last six games, winning their last three matches.
Pompey's winning run comes on the back drop of three players being ruled out for the reason through injury. A fortnight ago they were hit with the devastation of season-ending injuries for Joe Morrell, Terry Devlin and Tom McIntyre. McIntyre was at Reading earlier this season and spent 16-years as a player at the Madesjki Stadium, coming through as an academy product before making 120 appearances for their first-team.
Earlier on in the season, Portsmouth won 3-2 at the Select Car Leasing Stadium. Tino Anjorin, Colby Bishop and Terry Devlin were on target that day as Portsmouth recovered from going behind to Lewis Wing and Charlie Savage's efforts.
Reading are unbeaten in their last six, winning three and drawing three. Their away record has picked up with a win against Stevenage sandwiched in between draws at Oxford and Fleetwood. Prior to that, they hadn't won in the league since their success against Wycombe Wanderers in late November.
The Royals have their own injury concerns to think about with two players rested in midweek over fatigue whilst another had to be withdrawn very early on in their match with Fleetwood Town. Here's the latest injury and team news ahead of Saturday's clash in Hampshire.