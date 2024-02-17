Pompey v Reading injury and team news - 11 out and three doubts

2 . Tom Lowery - out (continued)

John Mousinho said on February 16: "He’s got a grade two tear and the reason why we’re going to reserve on a time scale at the moment is because Tom is going to see a specialist on Wednesday. ‘The issue with Tom at the moment is the location of the tear rather than the severity of the tear itself, so we want to make sure that we’re careful with that. Once we’ve spoken to the specialist on Wednesday, we’ll have much more of an update and I think that will be after the Charlton game before we know too much more. ‘Hopefully he will (be back before the end of the season). Certainly, the immediate prognosis for us is he came in the next day, he was walking, he had his hamstring strapped up but he wasn’t in a huge amount of discomfort. He wasn’t on crutches or anything like that, so hopefully he’ll be able to’. Photo: Jason Brown