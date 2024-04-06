Pompey v Shrewsbury Town League One injury news as 8 ruled out and three doubts

Pompey can take another step towards getting promoted as they host Shrewsbury Town at Fratton Park in the Sky Bet League One.

A 2-2 draw against Derby County saw them keep their five-point lead over the Rams, and they also have a game in hand to boast. Despite Bolton's win on Monday, there is still nine points between Portsmouth and Bolton, and promotion is in sight for John Mousinho's men.

They face a Shrewsbury Town side that are just starting to pull away from the relegation battle. They're seven points clear of Port Vale who occupy the fourth and final relegation spot, and currently they're on a three game unbeaten run. They played to a goalless draw with Bristol Rovers on Easter Monday after drawing 1-1 with Oxford United on Friday. The last time they tasted defeat was on March 12 against Exeter City.

Pompey can reach the 90 point mark which in some seasons may have already guaranteed them automatic promotion. An unlikely defeat does give Derby the opportunity to bring them within two points of them in the race for the league title. If Shrewsbury win then they could only overtake Charlton Athletic in 16th, but there is a possibility they could drop as low as 19th with Cambridge United and Reading just behind them.

The scheduling of Pompey’s game against Derby County means that there will be some decisions to make on naming a team. Some players might not have had as much recovery time and it could be a bit of an ask to play another game in such a short space of time. Here’s the latest injury and team news ahead of kick off.

Terry Devlin - out Damaged his shoulder in February and had to undergo surgery. He's expected to be out for a few months.

Joe Morrell - out Out since February with a knee injury. He's sidelined for a few months.

Alex Robertson - out Suffered a serious hamstring injury in training in January. He returned to Manchester City for rehabilitation but isn't expected to play any further part in their campaign.