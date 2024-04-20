Pompey v Wigan Athletic League One injury news as 12 out and one doubt

Pompey play their final home match of the season as they host Wigan Athletic at Fratton Park ahead of lifting the League One title.

For the first time in 12 years, Pompey are a Championship club again as they beat Barnsley 3-2 at home in midweek to not only win promotion but the league title. Fans rushed on to the pitch and celebrations went late in to the night, but now it's back to focusing on completing the campaign.

Wigan are the visitors who will likely give John Mousinho's side a guard of honour prior to the game kicking off. The Latics don't have much to play for given they're just below mid-table. A surprise win for them would lift them above Wycombe Wanderers ahead of the final round of fixtures next week.

As for Pompey their end goal of promotion has been achieved but they could still achieve an impressive 100 points tally. Not since Sheffield United in the 2016/17 season has there been a side that has reached triple figures and so that's the final motiviation for Pompey.

Players could be seen celebrating with fans on Tuesday night after promotion was won and now some are playing for their futures. A series of players find themselves out of contract and whilst some decisions may have already been made, Wigan and the final day clash against Lincoln City does represent an opportunity to prove their worth to Mousinho who can now afford to tweak things and try different stuff.

Here’s the latest injury and team news ahead of kick off.

