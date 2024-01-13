'We've been found out. Embarrassing. More than just a blip' - The Portsmouth reaction to first-half performance against Leyton Orient
Pompey were greeted with a chorus of boos as the half-time whistle blew at Fratton Park
Pompey fans on social media have been expressing their views on the Blues' first-half performance against Leyton Orient.
John Mousinho's side find themselves trailling 3-0 at the break, with their misery being added to by a missed penalty from Colby Bishop.
Here's a selection of the views shared on X, formerly Twitter, after fans inside the ground made their feeling clear with a chorus of boos ringing round PO4.
@PTID1898: I said weeks ago we’ve been found out. And again this performance proves that. The credit this team had in the bank has well and truly gone.
@Steve_Wrixon: This performance has been threatening for a while now, and nothing has been changed or done about it. Defence has been rubbish, attack has been rubbish, Bishop has been rubbish. But who can come on and change it?
@ttwood_sam: Not sure how a manager can stand and watch that 45mins without changing anything. Appalling in every way totally overrun in midfield, Saydee 0 effort.
@JackDavis10: Embarrassing from the players today, don’t give out the cupping ears and comments about being with them and drop this performance.
@NomadOverdrive: What the hell is going on at Pompey. Orient deserve to be ahead. We look absolutely toothless going forward and asleep at the back.
@JGM_91: More than just a blip in form. Playoffs at best now. Genuinely hurts more than it did in 2019.
@jakemeyers2015: That's the really sad thing, I can handle #Pompey losing, but only if they've left everything on the pitch. It's the complete lack of effort that's worrying.
ThomasGibbs_: Not only have the wheels come off, but the promotion bus is wrapped around a lamp post.