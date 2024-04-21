It’s official - Pompey are League One champions.

And just in case you still can’t believe it - here’s 54 pictures of your Blues heroes celebrating making their own special piece of Fratton Park history.

A packed out PO4 was on hand to see the champions crowned. The scene was a lot different from Tuesday night’s wild celebrations when the fans invaded the pitch to celebrate securing the league title and promotion back to the Championship. But it still remained a special moment as the players’ family and friends were able to join them to soak up the Fratton Park atmosphere and revel in their achievements over the past nine months.

There’s still one more game to go - at Lincoln next weekend. But for now, the Pompey squad and management were given another opportunity to celebrate a magnificent season that places them in the pantheon of Fratton Park greats.

We applaud you, the Pompey class of 2023-24!

