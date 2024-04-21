54 cracking pictures to remind you that Portsmouth are League One champions

Pompey will be back in the Championship next season after an unforgettable League One campaign

By Mark McMahon
Published 21st Apr 2024, 05:00 BST

It’s official - Pompey are League One champions.

And just in case you still can’t believe it - here’s 54 pictures of your Blues heroes celebrating making their own special piece of Fratton Park history.

A packed out PO4 was on hand to see the champions crowned. The scene was a lot different from Tuesday night’s wild celebrations when the fans invaded the pitch to celebrate securing the league title and promotion back to the Championship. But it still remained a special moment as the players’ family and friends were able to join them to soak up the Fratton Park atmosphere and revel in their achievements over the past nine months.

There’s still one more game to go - at Lincoln next weekend. But for now, the Pompey squad and management were given another opportunity to celebrate a magnificent season that places them in the pantheon of Fratton Park greats.

We applaud you, the Pompey class of 2023-24!

The champions are crowned

1. Champions Pompey

The champions are crowned

We are the champions!

2. Champions Pompey

We are the champions!

Pompey captain Marlon Pack holds aloft the League One championship trophy

3. Champions Pompey

Pompey captain Marlon Pack holds aloft the League One championship trophy

Connor Ogilvie and Owen Moxon celebrate with the League One championship trophy

4. Champions Pompey

Connor Ogilvie and Owen Moxon celebrate with the League One championship trophy

