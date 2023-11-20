Jay Sadler issues intructions to his team during a break in play in the Bournemouth v Pompey Women Hampshire Cup game

Pompey Women made an early exit from the Hampshire Cup after narrowly losing at Bournemouth in the second round.

Lucy Cooper netted the only goal of the game 11 minutes from the end to send the competition’s holders into the last eight. There was a sense of déjà vu for the Blues, who were beaten by the Cherries at the semi-final stage last term. Jay Sadler made five changes from the side that hit nine goals past Fulham in the FA Cup the previous week. Nicole Barrett, Izzy Collins, Dani Lane, Ella Humphrey and Emily Pitman all came into the starting line-up, as Riva Casley, Ella Wild, Ali Hall, Beth Lumsden and Emma Jones dropped to the bench.

In a game of few clear-cut chances, it was the visitors – who play one level above their opponents – who were first to threaten. Pitman collected the ball from Sophie Quirk and whipped in a cross that was met by Bournemouth defender Abby Jones. She almost turned the ball into her own net, but keeper Daniela Kosińska came to the rescue and spared her team-mate’s blushes. Hannah Haughton was also called into action at the other end and made a fine stop to deny Alisha Buckingham from point-blank range. Pompey quickly broke up the other end of the pitch, but a low effort from Humphrey flew just past the post. The contest did not exactly burst into life following the restart, with the sides continuing to share possession fairly evenly. That was not resulting in much goalmouth action, though, with attacks petering out once they reached the final third.

There was an opportunity when Georgie Freeland’s lofted pass found Humphrey, but her shot was deflected behind. Quirk then sent another effort over the crossbar after being found on the left by an excellent pass from Pitman.

Sadler turned to some of his big guns on the bench in search of inspiration, with Hall, Jones and leading scorer Lumsden all brought on. But it was the home side – who have won all nine of their league games so far this season – that took the lead.

Cooper raced on to a long pass up the pitch and kept her composure to slot the ball neatly past Haughton.

