The players who would make Portsmouth's strongest starting XI and bench if they were all available - according to the stats: gallery
Pompey would no doubt love to call on their unavailable players to help them kick-start their title push
Pompey find themselves in a bit of a rut at present.
Heading to Fleetwood tomorrow, the Blues are looking to avoid three successive defeats for the first time under John Mousinho and are desperate for a return to form following just one win in six league outings.
They’ll also be keen to retain their place at the top of the League One summit as their rivals look to cash in further on their winter blues. But that won’t be easy given the size of the hole Pompey have dug themselves into in recent weeks.
Injuries and unavailability won’t help Pompey with their current plight, either, with Regan Poole, Alex Robertson, Tino Anjorin, Zak Swanson and Kusini Yengi all out of the trip to the north west and the previously-injured Connor Ogilvie unable to test his fitness properly in the build up following the late cancellation of Tuesday’s behind-closed-doors friendly against Aldershot.
They’re the type of players the Blues need right now. There’s no doubt all six would boost a Pompey side that’s lacking confidence and zest at this precise moment in time.
They’re ongoing absences might also explain why the Blues’ title credentials are being questioned right now. Indeed, according to Whoscored.com three would make Pompey’s strongest starting XI based on their player ratings so far this term, while the other three would boost Mousinho’s options from the bench.
That type of importance is naturally going to be missed. So here’s what Whoscored.com believes is Pompey’s strongest team and bench - a luxury Mousinho would absolutely love at this stage of the season but is unfortunately not even close.