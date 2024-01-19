Pompey would no doubt love to call on their unavailable players to help them kick-start their title push

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey find themselves in a bit of a rut at present.

Heading to Fleetwood tomorrow, the Blues are looking to avoid three successive defeats for the first time under John Mousinho and are desperate for a return to form following just one win in six league outings.

They’ll also be keen to retain their place at the top of the League One summit as their rivals look to cash in further on their winter blues. But that won’t be easy given the size of the hole Pompey have dug themselves into in recent weeks.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Injuries and unavailability won’t help Pompey with their current plight, either, with Regan Poole, Alex Robertson, Tino Anjorin, Zak Swanson and Kusini Yengi all out of the trip to the north west and the previously-injured Connor Ogilvie unable to test his fitness properly in the build up following the late cancellation of Tuesday’s behind-closed-doors friendly against Aldershot.

They’re the type of players the Blues need right now. There’s no doubt all six would boost a Pompey side that’s lacking confidence and zest at this precise moment in time.

They’re ongoing absences might also explain why the Blues’ title credentials are being questioned right now. Indeed, according to Whoscored.com three would make Pompey’s strongest starting XI based on their player ratings so far this term, while the other three would boost Mousinho’s options from the bench.