Portsmouth's average home attendance compared to Derby County, Bolton Wanderers and Barnsley

How Pompey's average home attendance compares to their league rivals

By Harry Mail
Published 31st Mar 2024, 16:30 BST

Pompey are flying high at the top of the League One table as they chase down promotion to the Championship. They won 3-1 away at Wycombe Wanderers last time out to keep their push for the league title on track.

Colby Bishop scored twice against the Chairboys whilst Christian Saydee got their other one. John Mousinho's men are now back in action on Tuesday at home to Derby County as they look to keep their momentum going until the end.

In the meantime, here is a look at how Pompey's average home attendance this seasn compares to their league rivals...

Average attendance: 3,450

1. Fleetwood Town

Average attendance: 3,450

Average attendance: 4,498

2. Cheltenham

Average attendance: 4,498

Average attendance: 4,774

3. Stevenage

Average attendance: 4,774

Average attendance: 4,873

4. Wycombe

Average attendance: 4,873

