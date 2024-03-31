Pompey are flying high at the top of the League One table as they chase down promotion to the Championship. They won 3-1 away at Wycombe Wanderers last time out to keep their push for the league title on track.

Colby Bishop scored twice against the Chairboys whilst Christian Saydee got their other one. John Mousinho's men are now back in action on Tuesday at home to Derby County as they look to keep their momentum going until the end.

In the meantime, here is a look at how Pompey's average home attendance this seasn compares to their league rivals...