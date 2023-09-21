Pompey were busy over the summer as John Mousinho looked to put his own stamp on the squad. The former Oxford United man took over at Fratton Park earlier this year after Danny Cowley’s exit.

His side have made a decent start to the new season and have their sights set on promotion to the Championship. They are top of the table after eight games and haven’t lost yet, winning four and drawing four as they prepare for the weekend.

Here is a look at Pompey’s chances of gaining promotion from League One this season based on odds courtesy of SkyBet...

24. Cheltenham 2000/1

23. Fleetwood 750/1

22. Carlisle 250/1

21. Burton Albion 250/1