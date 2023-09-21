News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant

Portsmouth’s chances of promotion compared to Derby County, Exeter City and Barnsley - gallery

Pompey have made an impressive start to the new season

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 21st Sep 2023, 17:30 BST

Pompey were busy over the summer as John Mousinho looked to put his own stamp on the squad. The former Oxford United man took over at Fratton Park earlier this year after Danny Cowley’s exit.

His side have made a decent start to the new season and have their sights set on promotion to the Championship. They are top of the table after eight games and haven’t lost yet, winning four and drawing four as they prepare for the weekend.

Here is a look at Pompey’s chances of gaining promotion from League One this season based on odds courtesy of SkyBet...

2000/1

1. 24. Cheltenham

2000/1 Photo: Harry Trump

Photo Sales
750/1

2. 23. Fleetwood

750/1

Photo Sales
250/1

3. 22. Carlisle

250/1

Photo Sales
250/1

4. 21. Burton Albion

250/1

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Portsmouth