Portsmouth's expected line-up at Crewe with one change and big striker call to be made

The Blues head north to Gresty Road, after a powerful second-half showing in the 4-0 success against Doncaster Rovers last weekend.

Cowley named what he felt was the most attacking team of his Pompey reign against Gary McSheffrey’s men.

Now he has to decide whether to go with the same again, as they face another struggling team in the Railwaymen.

A start for Aiden O’Brien is also a big consideration after his goal off the bench at Fratton Park, while high-profile January arrival Tyler Walker has yet to score in five starts.

We’ve pulled together what we know to deliver what we feel will be Pompey’s line-up for the game.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for less than 25p per week.

1. GK: Gavin Bazunu About as nailed on a starter, fitness permitting, as is possible to be. Photo: The News Photo Sales

2. RCB: Hayden Carter Really showing what he's about and growing in popularity with Pompey fans. Photo: The News Photo Sales

3. CB: Sean Raggett Tough-as-nails nailed-on starter. Holds the defence together. Photo: The News Photo Sales

4. LCB: Connor Ogilvie Could feel harshly done by to be dropped last weekend. May well return if Cowley feels his ability physically and aerially is more suited to keeping Crewe out. Photo: The News Photo Sales