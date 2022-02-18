Portsmouth's expected line-up at Crewe with one change and big striker call to be made

The Blues head north to Gresty Road, after a powerful second-half showing in the 4-0 success against Doncaster Rovers last weekend.
Cowley named what he felt was the most attacking team of his Pompey reign against Gary McSheffrey’s men.
Now he has to decide whether to go with the same again, as they face another struggling team in the Railwaymen.
A start for Aiden O’Brien is also a big consideration after his goal off the bench at Fratton Park, while high-profile January arrival Tyler Walker has yet to score in five starts.
We’ve pulled together what we know to deliver what we feel will be Pompey’s line-up for the game.
