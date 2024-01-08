Pompey's form has dipped since their defeat to Blackpool - but they still sit top of the League One table

Pompey may be top of the League One table - but their recent results mean it's a fragile lead.

Nine game have passed since their first defeat of the season against Blackpool on November 25 - a loss which many expected at some point this term. However, few would have predicted other lost points suffered in the aftermath as the Blues' ability to keep the race for the third-tier title in their own hands has slipped from their grasp again.

Indeed, despite notable wins against the likes of Bolton, Stevenage and in-form Northampton, defeats against Bristol Rovers and, more recently, Cheltenham have been recorded. The Blues have failed to beat three of the teams currently sat in the bottom five, while they've managed to win just one game in five outings.

Worrying statistics, you'll agree, which become even more concerning considering second-placed Bolton are now just two points behind with two games in hand. Meanwhile, other members of the chasing pack have closed the gap significantly to give some members of the Fratton faithful some sleepness night.

On a postive note, Pompey's current form (over 10 games) is still promotion form. Yet they still desperately need a pick-me-up fast and another run of results if they are to maintain an automatic promotion place, let alone top spot.

Here's how the Blues' form over the past 10 games - a run of results which was kick-stated by that 4-0 defeat at the hands of Blackpool - compares to the rest of the teams in the division.

1 . League One clubs are searching for form at both ends of the table as they progress into the second half of the season League One clubs are searching for form at both ends of the table as they progress into the second half of the season Photo Sales