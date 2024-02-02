Pompey welcome Northampton to Fratton Park on Saturday as they look to retain their position as League One's leaders.

The chasing pack are closing in, but a third win in four games should keep the likes of Bolton, Peterborough and Derby at bay for another while at least.

Pompey return to Fratton for the first time since their demoralising 3-0 defeat at the hands of Leyton Orient on January 13. Since then, though, they've collected seven points out of nine of the road - and have flexed their muscle in the transfer market with the arrival of four new players.

There's a good chance three of that four - Myles Peart-Harris, Callum Lang and Owen Moxon - could make their PO4 debuts. However, it's unlikely Tom McIntyre will feature given his lack of game time in recent weeks for former club Reading.

Pompey also have doubts over Joe Morrell, who picked up a knee injury in Tuesday night's 2-2 draw with Oxford, while Terry Devlin could also miss out after hurting his shoulder at the Kassam Stadium. Both players will be missed if they are deemed unfit. But with new faces through the door and Joe Rafferty expected to return, the Blues are well stocked for the visit of Jon Brady's side.

Here's how we think they'll line up against the Cobblers, who have won their past two league games on their travels.

Goalkeeper - Will Norris It's hard not to think Norris could have done better with both Oxford goals on Tuesday night. Keeps his place but has Matt Macey breathing down his neck.

Right-back - Joe Rafferty The Scouser has missed the past three games with a neck injury. He's back training, though, and should resume right-back duties against the Cobblers.

Centre-back 1 - Sean Raggett Had a tough night at Oxford, but he rarely lets Pompey down and should retain place despite arrival of Tom McIntyre from Reading.