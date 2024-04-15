Portsmouth's position in League One form table compared to Derby County, Bolton Wanderers and Barnsley

Pompey are on the brink of promotion to the Championship after an impressive season

By Harry Mail
Published 15th Apr 2024, 18:00 BST

Pompey weren’t able to get over the line over the weekend following their 1-1 draw away at Bolton Wanderers. However, they have another chance to get the job done on Tuesday night as they prepare to welcome Barnsley to Fratton Park.

A win would mean promotion confirmed for John Mousinho’s men after their impressive campaign in League One. They have a big summer ahead of them as they prepare for life in the Championship.

In the meantime, they need another victory first and here is a look at the form table in the third tier from the last six games...

