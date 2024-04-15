Pompey weren’t able to get over the line over the weekend following their 1-1 draw away at Bolton Wanderers. However, they have another chance to get the job done on Tuesday night as they prepare to welcome Barnsley to Fratton Park.

A win would mean promotion confirmed for John Mousinho’s men after their impressive campaign in League One. They have a big summer ahead of them as they prepare for life in the Championship.

In the meantime, they need another victory first and here is a look at the form table in the third tier from the last six games...