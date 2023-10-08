News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south

Portsmouth’s predicted League One finish compared to rivals Derby County, Barnsley and Oxford United - gallery

Pompey have made a dream start to the new season

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 8th Oct 2023, 18:00 BST

Pompey are top of the League One table after their first 12 games. John Mousinho, who was appointed earlier this year, has done an impressive start to life at Fratton Park.

His side haven’t lost yet this term and are a point clear ahead of his former club Oxford United at the summit. Pompey won 2-0 at home to Port Vale last time out with Colby Bishop scoring twice.

Here is a look at where Pompey are predicted to finish at the end of this season based on odds...

2000/1

1. 24. Cheltenham

2000/1 Photo: Harry Trump

Photo Sales
1500/1

2. 23. Shrewsbury

1500/1

Photo Sales
1500/1

3. 22. Carlisle

1500/1

Photo Sales
1500/1

4. 21. Burton Albion

1500/1

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Portsmouth