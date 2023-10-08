Pompey are top of the League One table after their first 12 games. John Mousinho, who was appointed earlier this year, has done an impressive start to life at Fratton Park.

His side haven’t lost yet this term and are a point clear ahead of his former club Oxford United at the summit. Pompey won 2-0 at home to Port Vale last time out with Colby Bishop scoring twice.

Here is a look at where Pompey are predicted to finish at the end of this season based on odds...