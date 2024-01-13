Abu Kamara applauds those who stayed behind after Pompey's 3-0 defeat to Leyton Orient

Pompey’s League One slump hit a new low today in a desperate 3-0 defeat to Leyton Orient.

A first-half collapse in which three goals were shipped in a shocking 20 minutes, where Colby Bishop missed a penalty, led to the terrible reverse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fratton faithful made their feelings abundantly clear with boos at the end of each half, with it now one win in seven for the Blues in all competitions.

Pompey remain top of League One after Bolton’s clash with Cheltenham was called off after a medical emergency, but Ian Evatt’s side now have three games in hand and sit two points behind Mousinho’s side - with Peterborough a point behind with a game in hand in second.

Pompey opened the brighter of the two sides and threatened from two long Marlon Pack throws with Abu Kamara heading over and Sol Brynn saving from Conor Shaughnessy.

Teenage loanee Shaq Forde then had a drive deflected just over the top in the 26th minute, before Paddy Lane’s drive on the angle was blocked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The half then fell apart for Pompey in a nightmare 20 minutes.

First Max Sanders opened up the Blues defence with a reverse pass and Shaq Forde had time and space to fire past Will Norris.

Then terrible defending from a corner saw Dan Happe hit his shot against Jordan Brown’s backside and into the net.

There was hope four minutes before the interval as Forde took out Jack Sparkes in the box, but Bishop’s penalty was weak and Sol Brynn saved easily to his left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then five minutes into stoppage time the boos were ringing around Fratton as Dan Agyei headed home at the near post after more poor defending.

Mousinho made a double change at the break - sending on Tom Lowery and Terry Devlin for Saydee and Sparkes.

Lowery immediately made a difference with his energy pepping thins up after a desperate first half.

The little midfielder teed up Raggett for a header which extended Brynn after the restart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the first-half collapse had given too much to do - and Pompey were failing to carve out clearcut chances in any event.