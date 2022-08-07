@PompeyRy: Lincoln played for a draw and we had no plan B. It was obvious the main thing we were lacking was pace.

@HazzaTWood96: First Fratton game, first Fratton draw, gutted we didn't win but that's two games unbeaten at the start of the season, PUP.

@CanadaPompey: Not a game that will define the season by any stretch but that was a poor showing from Pompey in their home opener.

Pace and attacking pressure and intent conspicuous by their absence. Poor day at the office.

@mush_seti: If we play like that but remember that the objective of the game to actually score we’ll do well.

So try and remind the lads the ball has to go in the net because they seemed to have forgotten, good performance but not good enough.

@JoshLB_PFC: Not the end of the world that result, it’s going to take us time to gel. PUP.

Pompey fans have been reacting to the Blues 0-0 draw against Lincoln.

@GameOnGrant: Well that was worth getting excited about. Normal business resumed.

@Povey1990: That was painful, never looked like scoring, could have been there until midnight. Has to be a Plan B.

@haz_bond: It was alright I guess. Very frustrating that we couldn’t match last weekends performance. Just seemed to lack that attacking force and creativeness.

But still a newish team bonding and working together. Hopefully we sort it for next Saturday Cheltenham.

@oaktowers: Frustrating game for Pompey, but signs of decent team there. Just could not find clear chance on goal after the first half blocked goal.

Many other teams will pack 4-5-1 to stifle the play and time waste.