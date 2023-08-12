Popular new striker starts for Portsmouth with Norwich City arrival amid three changes at Leyton Orient

Christian Saydee comes in after a man-of-the-match showing against Bristol Rovers last weekend, with Abu Kamara and Conor Shaughnessy the other players in the starting XI.

Out goes Anthony Scully, who drops to the bench, with Tom Lowery missing after picking up a knee injury. Ryley Towler is not in the squad.

Aussie striker Kusini Yengi is on the bench, after firing in three goals in his first two Pompey appearances.

Christian Saydee starts for Pompey today at Leyton Orient.

His countryman, and new arrival, Alex Robertson is also among the Blues substitutes.

There’s no Zak Swanson in the squad after his goal and fine showing against Forest Green on Tuesday.