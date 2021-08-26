Paul Merson is among 24 Pompey legends, greats and heroes who feature in the book Played Up Pompey, which is now out as a paperback. Picture: Steve Reid

And this time as a paperback.

It has been more than three-and-a-half years since Played Up Pompey has been available to buy.

Written by The News’ chief sports writer Neil Allen and originally published in September 2015, the book features fresh interviews with 24 players who have gone down in Pompey history as legends, greats and heroes.

They include Arjan De Zeeuw, Robert Prosinecki, Mick Kennedy, Paul Merson, Sylvain Distin, Ron Saunders, Guy Whittingham. Alan Biley, Lomana Lualua, Noel Blake, Mark Hateley, Hermann Hreidarsson and Alan Knight.

However, since early 2018, Played Up Pompey has been out of print and out of stock, to the disappointment of many.

Now it has been reprinted as a paperback – six years following its original release.

Priced £7.99, the book is available from Waterstones and Pompey’s club shop.

In addition, it can be ordered from Amazon, while copies signed by Alan Knight and Guy Whittingham are available from [email protected]

Other former players included in Played Up Pompey are Billy Wilson, Matt Taylor, Dave Kemp, Mike Barnard, Noel Blake, Norman Piper, Ricardo Rocha, Lindy Delapenha, Alan McLoughlin, Alan Rogers, Andy Awford and Ron Newman.

The complete trilogy is available as a bundle for a special discounted price of £36 plus P&P. Please contact [email protected]

Signed copies are available from [email protected]

